Biden, Democrats get torched by their own for breaking $2,000 stimulus promise: ‘Never voting D again’

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party were blasted by their own supporters over the weekend after the Democratic Party made it clear that Biden would be pursuing $1,400 stimulus checks in another coronavirus relief bill — not $2,000 checks like Biden and other Democrats promised.

While campaigning during the Georgia runoff elections, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who both won their elections, made COVID relief a central campaign issue.

Biden did, too. While speaking in Atlanta the day before the election, Biden promised that if Democrats took effective control of the Senate by winning both runoff elections, $2,000 stimulus payments would be distributed to Americans immediately.

However, Biden broke that promise before ever taking office.

As TheBlaze reported, the details of Biden’s coronavirus relief package were made public about one week before his inauguration. Included in his plan are $1,400 stimulus checks — not the $2,000 checks that he promised. The lower amount is being attributed to the relief package passed in late December, which included $600 stimulus checks. Biden is calling the first check a “down payment” and is adding it to his proposal to achieve the $2,000 promise.

The Democratic Party solidified the lower amount on Saturday when it tweeted Biden’s $1,400 amount. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --