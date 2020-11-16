Biden Called Out For Silence As Leftists Attack Pro-Trump Demonstrators In Nation’s Capital

Democrat Joe Biden was called out on Saturday for his silence as left-wing extremists that journalists identified as being affiliated with Black Lives Matter and Antifa attacked pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington, D.C., who had gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Various public figures called out Biden after he repeatedly campaigned on “unity” and “healing” America. The Democratic Party tweeted on Saturday that Biden would “restore the soul of this nation and bring us together.”

Most of the violence happened at night after the majority of Trump supporters had left the area after the “Million MAGA March,” which featured a brief appearance by the president. Later in the night, members of a purported right-wing group went after some of the groups that reportedly attacked innocent people.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) highlighted a video on Twitter of extremists attacking people who were eating dinner, writing: “When is Joe Biden, Mr. Unity, going to condemn this violence[?]” – READ MORE

