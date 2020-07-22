Biden, at Muslim voters summit, says ‘I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith’

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden spoke to a summit of Muslim voters Monday, telling them he wished U.S. schools taught more about Islam.

“I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It’s one of the great confessional faiths,” Biden said Monday at the “Million Muslim Votes” summit hosted by Emgage Action.

Emgage Action, the country’s largest Muslim American PAC, endorsed Biden in April after endorsing Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary.

Biden told the voters he would end President Trump’s travel ban affecting Muslim-majority countries on day one of his presidency and blamed the White House’s current occupant for “an unconscionable rise in Islamophobia.” – READ MORE

