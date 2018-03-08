Biden ‘Angry’ Some Dems ‘Don’t Get’ Working-Class Voters, Jabs Paul Ryan for Reading ‘Too Much Ayn Rand’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is “angry” that some leading Democrats just “don’t get it” when it comes to understanding the dignity of work and concerns of working-class Americans.

Biden was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Democrat Conor Lamb, a candidate for Congress in next week’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th District. The former vice president told the crowd that he grew up “watching aunts, uncles, friends,” and neighbors losing jobs, and that his dad told him that a job was about “dignity,” “respect,” and “and your place in your community.”

“They don’t get it. Some people in my party don’t even get it anymore. It’s about our pride. It’s about our dignity.It’s about who the hell we are and what we’ve done,” he said. “It makes me angry. It makes me angry.”

Biden also jabbed House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI)–who ironically worked with New York White House Democrat Gary Cohn (before the globalist announced his resignation on Tuesday evening) to try to change President Donald Trump’s mind on steel tariffs–as a “decent guy” who has “just read too much Ayn Rand.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1