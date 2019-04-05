Beto O’Rourke Slammed For ‘Willful Trivialization Of The Holocaust’ In Attack On Trump

Democrat Beto O’Rourke was slammed by America’s oldest and largest pro-Israel organization for engaging in “willful trivialization of the Holocaust” in an attack he made on President Donald Trump.

At a campaign event in Carroll, Iowa, O’Rourke compared Trump to the Third Reich, which was the Nazi designation of Germany and under Adolf Hitler from 1933-45.

(…)

O’Rourke then lied, claiming that Trump called “asylum seekers animals and an infestation.”

Trump called violent MS-13 gang members — whose motto is “kill, rape, control” — “animals” and said that there was an “infestation of MS-13 gangs in certain parts of our country.”

“Now we would not be surprised if in the Third Reich other human beings were described as an infestation, as a cockroach or a pest that you would want to kill,” O’Rourke continued.

O’Rourke’s remarks were quickly condemned by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), which said in a statement: “The Zionist Organization of America condemns this type of hateful and ignorant rhetoric in the strongest possible terms. Mr. O’Rourke should immediately apologize for his willful trivialization of the Holocaust.” – READ MORE