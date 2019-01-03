Beto O’Rourke Gets Award After Losing Senate Race, Spending Records Amount of Money

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas may be leaving Congress after his failed bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — despite fawning media coverage and record campaign spending — but at least he’s getting an award.

The Democrat, whose name has been floated as a likely 2020 presidential contender, was recently named “El Pasoan of the Year” by El Paso Inc., his hometown’s weekly business magazine.

In an interview with the outlet, he said he “loved using El Paso as the example throughout the campaign.”

“It’s so much of what’s right with the country and is what I want the rest of the country to see,” he continued.

“There’s so many ways El Paso itself is the answer to this moment and the answer to the question the country is asking about itself: ‘Who are we?’”

O'Rourke's meteoric rise during the midterm elections, even as his winning chances remained slim throughout his campaign, made the Texas Senate race the most expensive this past election cycle.