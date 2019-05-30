Beto: I Wouldn’t Call It ‘Catch and Release’ But It Would Be Catch and Release (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke expressed disagreement with the term “catch-and-release” as it applied to illegal immigrants, instead preferring to call it “helping those who are seeking asylum in this country to follow our laws” during an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“So there are about 16,000 migrants in U.S. detention facilities right now. What should happen to them?” host Margaret Brennan asked.

“Most of those asylum-seeking migrants pose no threat or danger to the United States. We know from past history that when we connect them with case managers in a community they have a 99% chance of meeting their court dates and their appointments with ICE, and it costs us one-tenth of what we pay to keep them in detention and in custody,” O’Rourke said. – read more