Beto argues only government can be trusted with ‘assault weapons’ — at Kent State (VIDEO)

Yesterday, people brought assault weapons to our rally at Kent State—where 4 students were shot dead in 1970. I told them nobody should show up with an AK-47 or an AR-15 to seek to intimidate us in our own democracy. We need to buy back every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/U7N5fWUlvv — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke thinks only the government can be trusted with “assault weapons” and he recently made his pitch at the same place the government literally gunned down four innocent citizens in 1970.

O’Rourke visited Kent State University last week to argue in favor of eliminating private ownership of “assault weapons,” effectively making the government the sole owner of “instruments of terror” like the ones used to kill of students protesting the Vietnam War at the school nearly 50 years ago.

“It’s not enough to stop selling AR-15s and AK-47s. When there are more than 10 million of those potential instruments of terror, we must mandate that every single one of them be bought back – back home, off the streets, out of our lives – no longer a threat to every single one of us,” O’Rourke shouted to the crowd.

A couple hundred showed up to hear him speak, and they roared in approval.