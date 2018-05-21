Bernie Sanders: NRA to blame for lack of action on gun control

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in an interview on Sunday blamed the National Rifle Association (NRA) for the lack of action in Congress on gun control legislation.

Sanders told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it’s “unspeakable” that students are no longer surprised by school shootings.

“It’s a three-letter word. It’s the NRA,” Sanders said. “And it’s Trump and the Republicans who don’t have the guts to stand up to these people and that’s pretty pathetic.”

Sanders’s remarks come after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Texas late last week. – READ MORE

