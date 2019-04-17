Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Embraces War With Democratic Establishment

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign is embracing an all-out war with the establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

Democratic donors, concerned by the combination of Sanders’ socialist politics and high fundraising numbers, have held meetings discussing how best to stop him, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“There’s a growing realization that Sanders could end up winning this thing, or certainly that he stays in so long that he damages the actual winner,” David Brock, a Democratic hatchet man aligned with the Clintons, told the paper.

The campaign capitalized on the conflict by launching an “emergency 48-hour fundraising drive to fight back against the ‘anti-Sanders’ campaign being hatched by the financial elite of this country.”

Wealthy Democrats “hate everything our political revolution embodies,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir warned in an email to supporters on Tuesday.

Shakir’s email to supporters took aim at Brock as well, claiming he “smeared Anita Hill” during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings, and “led an effort to stop our political revolution four years ago.”

The Sanders campaign is openly feuding with liberal political nonprofit Center for American Progress (CAP) and its president, Clinton ally Neera Tanden.

ThinkProgress, CAP’s media arm, published a video on April 11 attacking Sanders over his millionaire status.

The video shows Sanders railing against “millionaires and billionaires” in the decades prior to his 2016 campaign, before cutting to footage of him attacking “billionaires,” but not millionaires, in the years after the 2016 election.

“Now, thanks to his noteworthy 2016 presidential run and royalties on his books, Sanders’s finance and his rhetoric has been slightly tweaked,” the video’s caption states.

The Sanders campaign responded with an email blast slamming CAP as “the epitome of the political establishment” and “an organization whose massive annual budget is bankrolled by billionaires and corporate executives that profit from finance, pharmaceutical companies, fossil fuels, and sending American jobs overseas.”

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHassonClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]