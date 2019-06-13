Bernie Sanders: Americans ‘will be delighted to pay more in taxes’ for free health care, education (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, continued to defend Democratic socialism and argued that Americans would be “delighted to pay more in taxes” if his policies are carried out.

On Wednesday, Sanders attempted to sway voters into the ideology of Democratic socialism and argued in favor for what he called an “Economic Bill of Rights,” where every American would have a right for items like free health care and education. He also insisted that President Trump is a “corporate socialist” for providing billions in subsidies and tax breaks for corporations.

Bernie on paying for socialism: “people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes”https://t.co/wqTDBBzVL4 pic.twitter.com/ilHVVINtqI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2019

During an appearance on CNN, the Democratic candidate was asked how he will respond to Trump’s attacks on the campaign trail, specifically when the president invokes Venzuela as an example of failed socialism.

“Look, what we have to understand, for example… the United States is the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people as a right,” Sanders explained. “In many countries in Europe, Germany for one, you go to college and the cost of college is zero. I think in Finland they actually pay you to go to college. In most countries around the world the level of income and wealth inequality, which in the United States today is worse than at anytime since the 1920s… that level of income and wealth inequality is much less severe than it is right here in the United States.” – READ MORE