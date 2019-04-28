Baylor basketball is first women’s team to accept Trump White House invitation

The Baylor women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to visit the White Housenext week, making them the first women’s team to have a championship celebration by President Donald Trump.

The team, who won 2019 NCAA Division I Championship, will meet with Trump on Monday. He had previously congratulated the team on their win.

USA Today reported that Baylor coach Kim Mulkey previously said the team wouldn’t view the invitation as “a political issue.”

VIRGINIA BASKETBALL LATEST CHAMPIONS TO DECLINE WHITE HOUSE INVITE

“I’ve been every time for every president,” Mulkey told The Associated Press. “It’s an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that.” – READ MORE