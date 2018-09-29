Barbara Boxer: Kavanaugh’s Powerful Emotions Showed He Could Attack a Woman (VIDEO)

In reaction to Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s impassioned testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, former Sen. Barbra Boxer (D-Calif.) said his performance showed he looks like he could attack women.

Talking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Boxer said it was an exhausting day for women.

“All of sudden, his anger is triggered and what we saw today is someone, who you could now see, attacking a women,” Boxer said. “It’s very frightening.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE