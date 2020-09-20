Barack Obama Suggests Delay of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Replacement Until After Election

Former President Barack Obama inserted himself Friday night in the political fight over former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement.

After celebrating Ginsburg’s legacy, the former president reasserted in a statement that Ginsburg requested that President Donald Trump not be the one to name her replacement.

“he also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored,” Obama wrote.

According to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, Ginsburg dictated to her that her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Obama recalled that Merrick Garland, his own choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia after he died in 2016, was denied a confirmation vote by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the notion that a president should not have a Supreme Court appointment in an election year.

Obama complained that Republicans “invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in.” – READ MORE

