Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Release Podcast On ‘Unifying America’

Former President Barack Obama and music icon Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast series together.

Spotify announced the series, titled “Renegades: Born in the USA,” on Monday and released the first two episodes. Obama and Springsteen’s recorded conversations “will explore topics of race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America” over the course of the first season, according to Spotify. The announcement did not say whether the show will be around for future seasons.

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?” Obama says in the first episode. “That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year — with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen. On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America.”

“In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much,” he continues. “Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.” – READ MORE

