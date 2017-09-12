Bannon Praises Trump’s Twitter Use: POTUS ‘Disintermediates Media,’ Speaks Directly to Voters (VIDEO)

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon praised President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter, telling CBS anchor Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes that Trump uses Twitter to “disintermediate” the media and get his message directly to voters.

Bannon blasted his critics who called him “the enabler of the Twitter,” saying he thinks what Trump “does on Twitter is extraordinary.” His message to them was simple: Deal with it. – READ MORE

“He disintermediates the media … and talks directly to the American people,” Bannon says about @realDonaldTrump‘s use of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/5vqLqMRsCX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 10, 2017