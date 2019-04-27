Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Whereabouts Unknown

Baltimore Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh’s whereabouts are unknown as government officials raided her home and city hall Thursday.

Pugh’s spokesman James Bentley said he did not know where she was and had not talked to her, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

An anonymous source said Pugh left the state, according to CBS Baltimore. She was at her house when the FBI and IRS executed the search warrants, however.

The 69-year-old mayor is currently on an indefinite leave of absence due to pneumonia, according to a press statement on April 1. Pugh felt like she could not fulfill her job until she could “recuperate from this serious illness.”

Pugh is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor after allegedly selling her self-published kids’ book “Healthy Holly” to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) for $500,000 while on the system’s board.

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said Pugh “must resign,” according to a Thursday tweet.

Bentley did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

