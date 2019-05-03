Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigns

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned from her position Thursday, her attorney said at a news conference.

The 69-year-old former mayor allegedly sold her “Healthy Holly” books to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) for $500,000 while on the system’s board.

She returned $100,000 to UMMS and canceled her book deal, according to WBALTV 11.

The FBI and IRS executed search warrants against Pugh on April 25.

Several officials, including Baltimore City Council members and Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, called on Pugh to resign throughout April.

Attorney Steve Silverman said Pugh was not “lucid” enough to make the decision to resign earlier in April. Pugh was on a leave of absence since the beginning of April due to pneumonia.

