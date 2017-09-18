BAD NEWS: Obamacare Premiums Expected To Spike 18%

Obamacare has become an afterthought in the news after the Republican Party’s system-wide failure to repeal and replace the law (which they never really seemed interested in doing in the first place). Meanwhile, the monstrous law is continuing to collapse, highlighted by two recent pieces of bad news.

Take this Friday report from the Washington Free Beacon: the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is expecting premiums to spike by 15% in 2018 and an additional two million people will be uninsured.

“The budget office projects that average premiums will total $3,400 for a 21-year-old, $4,800 for a 45-year-old, and $9,800 for a 64-year-old this year,” the Free Beacon reports. – READ MORE