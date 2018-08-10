    True Pundit

    Politics

    Backfire: Alex Jones Claims 5.6 Million New Infowars Subscribers Since Big Tech Blacklisting

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Alex Jones claims 5.6 million people have subscribed to his free Infowars newsletter and podcast over the last 48 hours.

    These 48 hours have been crucial for Jones, as the Big Tech monopolies and left-wing news outlets like CNN and BuzzFeed have joined forces to blacklist/erase Infowars from the public square.

    Jones and Infowars have had their accounts canceled – have been effectively purged and erased – from YouTube, Facebook, Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify, Stitcher, and Pinterest. Even the emailing service MailChimp blacklisted Jones, in what has been a highly effective and coordinated media/Big Tech campaign to silence a vocal Trump supporter.

    Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jones said Wednesday, “The good news is Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – and so has my radio show.”

    Jones added, “De-platforming doesn’t do anything, we already have the subscribers, it doesn’t do very much.”

    On YouTube, Jones reportedly had 2.2 million subscribers. Jones claims these new subscribers more than make up for the loss of that platform.

    “The loss we’ve had … on various platforms, has been way compensated by millions of new subscribers and visitors to our website, the mobile app, to our free podcast,” Jones said. “We’ve never had this much people signing up for our news letter, podcast, video feeds, they’re all hitting subscribe, subscribe, subscribe.”- READ MORE

    At least one Big Tech company has not joined in on the coordinated purge of Alex Jones and Infowars over the vague (largely leftist) definition of “hate speech.” Despite calls from a left-wing mob to ban the conspiracy theorist, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is holding the line.

    Speaking to his four million followers on Wednesday, Dorsey said that while Alex Jones indeed spreads false information, Twitter will not be banning him since he has violated no rules.- READ MORE

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Alex Jones Claims 5.6 Million New Infowars Subscribers Since Big Tech Blacklisting
    Alex Jones Claims 5.6 Million New Infowars Subscribers Since Big Tech Blacklisting

    Alex Jones claims 5.6 million people have subscribed to his free Infowars newsletter and podcast over the last 48 hours.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: