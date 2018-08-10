Backfire: Alex Jones Claims 5.6 Million New Infowars Subscribers Since Big Tech Blacklisting

Alex Jones claims 5.6 million people have subscribed to his free Infowars newsletter and podcast over the last 48 hours.

These 48 hours have been crucial for Jones, as the Big Tech monopolies and left-wing news outlets like CNN and BuzzFeed have joined forces to blacklist/erase Infowars from the public square.

Jones and Infowars have had their accounts canceled – have been effectively purged and erased – from YouTube, Facebook, Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify, Stitcher, and Pinterest. Even the emailing service MailChimp blacklisted Jones, in what has been a highly effective and coordinated media/Big Tech campaign to silence a vocal Trump supporter.

Freedom finds a way. pic.twitter.com/4MDVTgTLtV — ‘Sources Say’ is Greek for ‘Fake News’ (@NolteNC) August 8, 2018

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jones said Wednesday, “The good news is Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – and so has my radio show.”

Jones added, “De-platforming doesn’t do anything, we already have the subscribers, it doesn’t do very much.”

On YouTube, Jones reportedly had 2.2 million subscribers. Jones claims these new subscribers more than make up for the loss of that platform.

“The loss we’ve had … on various platforms, has been way compensated by millions of new subscribers and visitors to our website, the mobile app, to our free podcast,” Jones said. “We’ve never had this much people signing up for our news letter, podcast, video feeds, they’re all hitting subscribe, subscribe, subscribe.”- READ MORE

At least one Big Tech company has not joined in on the coordinated purge of Alex Jones and Infowars over the vague (largely leftist) definition of “hate speech.” Despite calls from a left-wing mob to ban the conspiracy theorist, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is holding the line.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That’s not us. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Accounts like Jones' can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it’s critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Speaking to his four million followers on Wednesday, Dorsey said that while Alex Jones indeed spreads false information, Twitter will not be banning him since he has violated no rules.- READ MORE

