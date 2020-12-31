B-52s fly over Persian Gulf as ‘complex attacks’ from Iran feared, US ready to thwart

Two American B-52 bombers flew a nonstop, 30-plus-hour, round-trip mission from the United States to the Middle East to send a fresh warning to Iran as a senior military official said new warnings had been detected, a sign that potential “complex attacks” against Americans are brewing as the one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing Iran’s most powerful general looms.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said the bombers launched from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota on Tuesday morning, marking the third time in the past 45 days U.S. Air Force bombers have flown deterrence missions over the Persian Gulf under fighter escort. The bombers flew through without incident, and Iran had not reacted publicly as of Wednesday morning.

“The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.”

Jan. 3 marks the one-year anniversary of U.S. Special Operations forces killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad. A recent U.S. intelligence report says Iran wants to “avenge that killing,” according to a senior U.S. military official who spoke to Fox News and a small group of reporters ahead of the bomber flight. The official requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive information. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --