Avenatti on possible 2020 presidential run: ‘I’m getting more serious by the week’

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, said on Sunday that he is becoming increasingly serious about a possible run for the presidency in 2020.

“I’m very serious,” Avenatti told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday. “And I’m getting more serious by the week because I’m traveling around the country and people are encouraging me to do it.”

Avenatti also addressed his Democratic critics who say he lacks the requisite experience to run, having never held public office.

“I’ve got 20 years of experience at a very high level as an attorney,” Avenatti said. “I understand how governmental regulations are passed, how laws are passed, how the Supreme Court works. I have an extreme depth of knowledge.” – READ MORE

On Monday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he spoke about a potential 2020 presidential run.

During an exchange with host Ari Melber, Avenatti stated that he will make his decision by March 2019 – READ MORE