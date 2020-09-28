Authorities make second arrest in execution-style murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the execution-style shooting death of North Carolina 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Suspect Darrius Sessoms, a neighbor to the Hinnant family, reportedly walked up to Cannon as the child rode his bike in the street on Aug. 9.

Eyewitnesses say that they saw Sessoms pull out a gun and execute Hinnant in full view. Cannon’s 7-year-old and 8-year-old siblings also witnessed the murder.

Sessoms fled the scene following the incident, but authorities arrested him a day later and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the killing.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family received more than $813,000 in donations before it was disabled.

Wilson County, North Carolina, police arrested 21-year-old Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit earlier this week. She was charged with aiding Sessoms after he reportedly murdered the child.

According to local reports, Pettit allegedly helped Sessoms flee from police before he was taken into custody the day after the shooting. – READ MORE

