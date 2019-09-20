Authorities arrest more than 100 people — including church official, ER doctor — in massive child sex trafficking sting

Authorities arrested more than 100 people in a massive child sex trafficking sting in central Ohio, according to WBNS-TV.

Twenty-four male suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 59, were accused of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. Authorities arrested 43 women for selling sex, 36 men for trying to buy sex, and one man for promoting prostitution, the station reported.

An emergency room doctor and a church youth director were among those suspects arrested in the three-county Ohio sting.

The 24 male suspects reportedly had intentions to meet a child for sex, WBNS-TV reported.

Maj. Steven Tucker with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said, “We make sure there is no mistake about that.”

Tucker, who oversaw the sting, said the encounters would begin with online chats between men and those whom the suspects believed were children. The children in this case were actually law enforcement officers posing as underage boys and girls. – READ MORE