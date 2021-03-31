Australian Journalist: Biden Making World ‘More Dangerous,’ Destroying Military With ‘Wokesters’

Sky News host James Morrow said during a recent broadcast that the world has become a “more dangerous place” under Democratic President Joe Biden, noting that America’s enemies have started to become more aggressive around the world while Biden is focusing on making the U.S. Military “woke.”

“On Friday, Chinese forces committed their largest ever incursion into Taiwanese airspace, as worries grow by the day of a Chinese invasion of the Democratic island republic. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Iran is on the march with its rebel militias, now attacking Saudi oil fields and building up a stockpile of missiles that has Israeli planners increasingly nervous about a potentially devastating conflict happening sooner rather than later.”

“And here in Australia, officials are now also worried that with the U.S. seemingly in retreat under Joe Biden, they need to dramatically up defense preparations to counter threats from the North, i.e. China,” Morrow continued. “So why are things getting so hot so fast? Surely the U.S. is still big enough and ugly enough to ward off anyone planning anything truly dangerous, right? Well, not so fast because the U.S. military, I am sorry to report, has fallen prey to invading armies of PC wokesters, human resources PowerPoint jockeys, and identity politics radicals. So instead of being on alert to fight foreign enemies, the US military is now being used to ferret out domestic foes, i.e. anyone to the right of the Biden administration.”

Morrow highlighted recent controversial actions that the U.S. Military has taken, asking, “how long is it until the U.S. military goes down the road of the old Soviet Union where political officers were always on hand to check everyone’s thinking and overrule commanders on the ground?”

“Honestly, at this rate, China will need to defeat America on the battlefield if America under Biden keeps becoming more like China,” Morrow later added. “And that’s the danger. If you’ve been following me for any length of time. You know, my motto, ‘go woke, go broke.’ The US military is increasingly going woke and falling for PC fads and identity politics and narratives that come straight out of the hard progressive left. And that means America’s enemies from Beijing to Tehran, are not just laughing, but planning. These are dangerous times and thanks to Joe Biden, they’re getting a lot more dangerous.”- READ MORE

