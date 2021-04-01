Attorney For Cuomo’s Latest Accuser Says She’s In Touch With New York Attorney General

An attorney representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest accuser said Tuesday she is in contact with the New York attorney general’s office regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, Fox News reported.

Gloria Allred, counsel for accuser Sherry Vill, said Attorney General Letitia James’ office requested an interview with her client over the allegations after making initial contact, Fox News reported. Vill has alleged that Cuomo grabbed her by the face and kissed her cheek during a home visit inspect flood damage in 2017.

“After our press conference today, we plan to contact the New York Attorney General’s office in order to inform them that Sherry is willing to cooperate in the investigation that is currently being conducted into numerous allegations of sexual harassment by the governor,” Allred said in a press conference Monday.

Inbox: Attorney Gloria Allred holding press conference today with new Cuomo accuser…

“The woman, who is married, will explain why the Governor was at her home and who witnessed the kiss.” pic.twitter.com/AsqhRf31OS — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) March 29, 2021

Allred said Vill remained silent in order to protect herself and her family over fear of Cuomo retaliating in response to the allegations.

“For years, she wanted to report what Governor Cuomo did to her, but some members of her family discouraged her from filing a complaint, because they wanted to protect her and feared that if she made what happened to her public that the governor might use his power to retaliate against her and her family,” Allred said at the press conference.

“I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one,” Vill said at the press conference. “I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family.”

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, defended her client in a statement Monday saying his gestures had good intent, Fox News reported.

“During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses. As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years,” Glavin said in the statement, according to Fox News.