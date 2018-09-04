At Least 21 Shot, Four Killed, Friday Through Sunday in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At Least 21 People Were Shot, Four Fatally, Friday Through Sunday In Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the carnage began Friday night, with a total of two people shot between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Eight people were shot Saturday, including a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the back of the head while standing in an alley. Police arrived on scene and pronounced her dead.

No arrests have been made in the woman’s murder and a second murder occurred in the same area roughly 20 minutes later.

On Sunday alone ten people were shot and two were killed. The wounded included an 11-year-old girl who was shot while standing outside with a 17-year-old girl Sunday just before 11 p.m. They were standing in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone drove by and opened fire. – READ MORE

Chicago activists are demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel resign as they prepare for a major anti-violence protest against the city’s spiraling crime crisis.

Organizers of the march reportedly are gearing up for a potentially chaotic demonstration on Thursday, timed with the start of Lollapalooza and before a Cubs game. Organizers did not rule out trying to enter Wrigley Field and predicted at least some protesters would be arrested.

Meanwhile, they are making clear they don’t want the Democratic mayor’s support or blessing — as they are calling on him to resign over of his inability to get the city’s gun crime under control.

“The call of the people is ‘Resign Rahm,’” Dr. Gregory Livingston said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “So how, then, can you back your own regime change? How do you sanction your own termination? How dumb, naive and self-hating do you think we are?”

“Honestly, when the mayor endorses a protest, it’s no longer a protest,” Rev. Ira Acree said. “It becomes a parade, and we’re on serious business.”

NBC Chicago reported that the protesters said they are looking to “redistribute the pain and agony of no economic development on the South and West Sides to the North side.”- READ MORE