At CNN LBGTQ Event, Elizabeth Warren Contemptuously Dismisses Men Of Faith (VIDEO)

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and CNN’s presidential town hall event Thursday night, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has been surging in the polls and looking more and more like the emerging frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, insulted men of faith, implying that they would never find a woman who would marry them.

Elizabeth Warren was asked how she would respond to a person who says that marriage is “between one man and one woman” “I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I will say, then just marry one woman. … Assuming you can find one,” Warren said. #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/RAuVqch7Ls — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2019

Morgan Cox, Chair of the Human Rights Campaign’s Board of Directors, asked Warren, “Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail and you’re approached—” Warren interrupted, “I have been.” Cox finished, “You have been, yes. And a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What is your response?”

First, Warren assumed that only a man of faith would believe in Biblical values and that a woman of faith would not take Biblical injunctions seriously, as she replied, “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that.” She continued, “And I’m gonna say, ‘Then just marry one woman.’”

As the crowd laughed and applauded, Warren jibed, “I’m cool with that.” The crowd gave a sustained ovation, prompting Warren, trying for one last zinger, to add bitingly, “Assuming you can find one.” – READ MORE