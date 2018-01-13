Astronomers just spotted bizarre holes on the Moon that might reveal hidden tunnels

The Moon is our closest neighbor and we’ve learned a lot about it over the past century or so. We’ve studied it, mapped it, and even visited it on more than one occasion, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a few surprises in store for us. A new research effort has uncovered one of those mysteries in the form of large holes in the lunar surface near the Moon’s north pole, and scientists believe they might hint at a huge subsurface tunnel network.

The bizarre holes were spotted by researchers working with the SETI Institute and Mars Institute, both of which used imagery from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to identify the gaps in the Moon’s dusty surface.

Before you go dreaming of little green men living in the Moon’s underground you should know that scientists obviously don’t think the tunnels were created by aliens at all. The tunnels are thought to be the remains of ancient lava tubes where liquid rock once flowed beneath the Moon’s surface. Over time, the magma flow ceased and large hollow tubes are all that remains. – READ MORE

In a surprise move last week, President Trump announced America is going to return to the Moon and head off to “other destinations” in space.

“This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint,” Trump said, “we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps someday to many worlds beyond.”

Pretty heady stuff for an incurious, anti-science troglodyte, right?

The Left has painted Trump as a buffoon, not smart enough for the presidency (who could possibly be as smart as The Chosen One, Barack Obama?). Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accord on climate (mainly because it would cost America billions while other nations like China and India paid nothing). He’s not a big believer in “global warming,” either, and has instructed his administration to downgrade expensive efforts to address the mythical calamity.

“The announcement drew support from NASA, aerospace proponents, and Congressmen Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. ‘This administration’s dedication to space is a refreshing change from the past eight years,’ said Smith,” according to Cosmos magazine. – READ MORE