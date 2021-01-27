AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Testing Stumble Draws Investor Lawsuit

AstraZeneca PLC was sued by a pension fund on behalf of investors who it says suffered losses because of flaws in the company’s testing of its coronavirus vaccine.For much of last year, the Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company was touting strong progress on the development of its traditional-style vaccine and announced that it had signed contracts to provide 400 million doses. But in November, questions emerged about the vaccine when the company released initial test results.Among other things, experts and health officials faulted the testing for a lack of data on the vaccine’s effectiveness for those 55 and older. They also raised questions about results from one trial that found the vaccine 90% effective for subjects who got a half a dose but only 62% effective for those who got the full dose.

Read More: Astra-Oxford Vaccine Study Leaves Key Questions UnansweredIn the three days after the release of the test results in late November, AstraZeneca’s stock price dropped 5%, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the public employees’ retirement system in Monroe County, Michigan.

Alleging “wrongful acts and omissions” by the company and its chief officers, the pension fund is asking to be allowed to sue on behalf of a class of all investors injured by the share price decline. – READ MORE

