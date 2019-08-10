Armed suspect breaks into woman’s home. Good thing she was armed, too — with red-hot cooking grease.

An armed intruder reportedly broke into a woman’s house — and while she wasn’t able to brandish her own firearm, she was able to disable him with a pot of hot cooking grease.

The incident took place on Thursday in Decatur, Alabama, when Larondrick Macklin, armed with a pistol, entered the home that reportedly belonged to his ex-girlfriend.

Macklin, 31, reportedly burglarized the unnamed woman’s home, and caused a domestic disturbance. To fend him off, the woman reportedly threw hot cooking grease in his face. When police arrived at the scene, Macklin was still there, and had apparently suffered extensive burning to his face.

BURGLARY ARREST: On 8/2, the DPD arrested Larondrick Macklin as a suspect in a domestic dispute. Macklin had entered the victim’s house with a firearm, and the victim defended herself with a pot containing hot grease. “The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.” pic.twitter.com/YOfPJkc01I — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) August 6, 2019

USA Today reported that a detective determined that Macklin was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” Police also said that Macklin “entered the victim’s house with a firearm, and the victim defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.” – READ MORE