Armed Citizens Gear Up to Defend Businesses as BLM Rioters Burn Kenosha, Target Cops

Violent and destructive Black Lives Matter riots continued to wreak havoc in Kenosha, Wisc., on Monday night following a police shooting of a black man on Sunday. Rioters continued to loot, pillage, and burn while others charged at police officers and national guardsmen, setting off fireworks and using umbrellas as weapons. Fed-up citizens who agree with the Black Lives Matter movement geared up to defend homes and businesses, carrying guns and wearing armor to intimidate rioters.

“That attempted murder of that citizen was wrong,” one young man geared up to defend property in Kenosha said of Jacob Blake, the black man shot on Sunday. “And I’m all for protest, but you can’t be destroying your neighbors’ houses and businesses.”

Civilian militia did a better job protecting private property in Kenosha than the police/national guard It’s amazing what surrounding a small business w/ a few good men strapped w/ powerful weapons can do to maintain peace@VenturaReport is on the groundpic.twitter.com/TxQbX6UNt4 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

This is the moment I mentioned earlier. These armed citizens said they support the protests but not the riots because people are hurting their own community. Later on, as a car dealership was under attack by rioters, one of the armed men stepped in and stopped it. pic.twitter.com/uSqprPXkSW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

A black woman rioter yelled at him in response.

“We’re trying to stop them from hurting their own community, man,” one of the armed citizens told Townhall’s Julio Rosas.

These citizens put themselves in harm’s way to protect their neighbors’ homes and businesses from destructive rioters. – READ MORE

