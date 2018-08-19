Apartment below President’s Trump Tower penthouse hits the market for $24.5 million

Nest seekers searching for a multi-million dollar place to call home in the Big Apple have the unique opportunity neighbors with the First Family, as the apartment directly below President Donald Trump triplex penthouse in Trump Tower is officially up for sale.

In recent days, the stunning 6,144 square foot condominium 64/65 AB at 721 Fifth Avenue has hit the market for a cool $24.5 million. Page Six reports that the unit is believed to be directly below POTUS’ bedroom, whose unit spans floors 66 through 68 in the luxury building.

The southern-facing unit is being sold by Oklahoma billionaire Jeff Records, chairman and CEO of MidFirst Bank, Page Six reports.