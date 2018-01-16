AP Says Melania Trump’s Choice of Clothes “Goes Against Her Husband’s Agenda”

First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion choices are “not America First,” according to the Associated Press.

A Monday article addressing the first lady’s wardrobe declared “Melania Trump’s style evokes Europe roots, not America First.”

AP reporter Thomas Admason credited Trump, who grew up in Slovenia before moving to Paris in the 1990s, for staying “true to her roots,” and being “unafraid to go against her husband’s ‘America First’ agenda.” Admason described the first lady’s fashion choices as “keeping with the expensive personal taste she’s acquired since marrying Trump in 2005.”

The article goes on to assume her choice to wear designer clothes would be an issue to her husband’s supporters.

“As the wife of a billionaire, Mrs. Trump can afford to spend into the five figures for a garment and seems unconcerned about how that squares with voters in President Donald Trump’s political base,” Admason wrote.

The piece also contrasted Melania Trump's fashion choices with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Admason described how Trump's clothing choices are typically bought off-the-rack, without collaborating with a designer, while Obama often worked with designers.

Melania Trump made it clear that she stands with our men and women in blue by taking some time to thank them on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday.

The first lady shared a photo to social media along with a touching message of gratitude for the men and women who lay their lives on the line every day to keep America safe.

Melania Trump shined into 2018 Sunday night when she arrived for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing a pink dress.

The first lady looked absolutely gorgeous in the short sleeve metallic dress that was covered in a floral print and went down just past her knees.

