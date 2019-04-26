AOC suffers social media gaffe by criticizing photo of ‘GOP’ politician who is actually a Democrat

One of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., tweets seemed to backfire on Thursday when she tried attacking Republicans over a picture of a politician stood next to a cardboard cutout of her.

“GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators,” she tweeted. Her tweet included a post from the Republican Party of Kentucky. However, the politician pictured was Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, Ky., not a Republican as she claimed.

Ocasio-Cortez later deleted the tweet but not before critics pointed out the gaffe on Twitter.

“It literally says in the tweet that she is quoting that Yarmuth is a Democrat,” writer Ryan Saavedra tweeted. – READ MORE