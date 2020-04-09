AOC Remained in Posh D.C. Apartment as Coronavirus Ravaged Her District

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) spent the opening weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in her luxury Washington, D.C., apartment as the deadly virus ravaged her New York City district.

On April 1, Ocasio-Cortez held a “virtual forum” with New York City constituents from her lavish apartment building in D.C.’s swanky Navy Yard neighborhood. Her Democratic primary opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, criticized the freshman lawmaker’s absence.

“She is out of touch,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement. “For weeks families have been worried about where they are going to get their next paycheck. AOC hasn’t been here to see their desperation and their struggle to survive. Why is she in DC when Congress isn’t in session?”

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed that the freshman lawmaker remained in D.C. for nearly a week following the House’s coronavirus stimulus bill vote on March 27. Congress adjourned for at least three weeks following the vote.

Since emerging as a Democratic political juggernaut, Ocasio-Cortez has faced scrutiny for living a lavish lifestyle while posturing as a champion of the working class. When in Washington, the freshman congresswoman resides in a luxury apartment building where rent for a small studio exceeds $2,000 a month. – READ MORE

