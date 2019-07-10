AOC Claims She Would Get Rid of Entire Department of Homeland Security Due to the Border Situation

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed the entire U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should be scrapped for the situation at the border.

The DHS was founded following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Less than two weeks after the attack, then-President George W. Bush started an Office of Homeland Security within the White House. That office became an official department of the U.S. government following the Homeland Security Act in November 2002, with its official start in March 2003.

Ocasio-Cortez tells The New Yorker Radio that she wants to eliminate the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS)



Question: “Would you get rid of Homeland Security too?”



Ocasio-Cortez responds: “I think so”



DHS was created to protect America in response to 9/11 pic.twitter.com/A8i05visFi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 10, 2019

Today, the DHS is responsible for many areas of security within the United States, including counterterrorism efforts, protecting U.S. cybersecurity, securing the border, and training states to prepare against attacks.

As the agency settled into its role within the U.S. government, it became the home for many agencies, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).