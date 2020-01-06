AOC calls Trump ‘a monster’ over threat to Iran; Omar, other Democrats warn of potential ‘war crimes’

Outspoken Democrats — from far-left “Squad” members to 2020 presidential hopefuls — wasted little time Saturday in denouncing President Trump’s warning to Iran about possible retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., answered by calling the president a “monster.”

“This is a war crime,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children — which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a ‘tough guy,’ It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Trump of “threatening to commit war crimes.” “God help us all!” she added.

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., expressed a similar message.

“You are threatening to commit war crimes,” Warren wrote. “We are not at war with Iran. The American people do not want a war with Iran. This is a democracy. You do not get to start a war with Iran, and your threats put our troops and diplomats at greater risk. Stop.” – READ MORE