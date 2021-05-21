AOC Calls Jan. 6 Insurrection ‘An All-Out Attempted Coup’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is characterizing the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as “an all-out attempted coup.”

During an interview with Latino USA set to air on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez opened up about the effects of the riots.

“This was an all-out attempted coup. Mike Pence was taken out of the Senate chamber something like 60 seconds before these terrorists, insurrectionists got into the Senate chamber. Sixty seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She continued, “We don’t want to acknowledge that that’s how close we got. But that is how close we got. We think of coups as something that happens in quote, unquote, banana republics or in the developing or, quote, unquote third world. And it happened here.” – READ MORE

