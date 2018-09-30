    True Pundit

    Antifa-Supporting Transgender Activist Calls for ‘Violent General Strike’ if Kavanaugh Is Confirmed

    A transgender rights activist on Thursday called for a “violent general strike” if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed and he “overturns Roe v Wade.”  Emily Gorcenski, who has a verified Twitter account with over 32,000 followers, sent the tweet after Thursday’s marathon Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

    According to Far Left Watch, Gorcenski is an outspoken proponent of antifa and its violent tactics.

    Emily G. was basically advocating for all of the workers of America to stay home from work and violently protest if Kavanaugh is confirmed and again if Roe v. Wadeis overturned. – READ MORE

    The Washington, D.C. chapter of Antifa sent a message to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz early Tuesday morning after chasing him out of a restaurant, telling the Texas senator that he is “not safe.”

    Smash Racism DC further defended the disturbance, saying it “does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives.”

    The group then sent a threat directly to Cruz, Kavanaugh, and Trump:

    “This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.” – READ MORE

    Emily Gorcenski has a verified account on Twitter and has over 32,000 followers.

