Anti-Lockdown Protesters Attempt To Enter Oregon State Capitol Building

Oregonians fed up with anti-lockdown and coronavirus restrictions attacked the Oregon Capitol building Monday as they tried to gain access during a special session.

Anti-lockdown protestors broke glass doors at the Capitol building as they attempted to gain access to the building. They were briefly engaged in a standoff with Oregon State Police and Salem Police Department officers.

More than one hundred people attended the far-right Patriot Prayer group’s six-hour rally. At least four people were arrested for unlawful behavior.

“We’re standing up for our constitutional rights to be here for this legislative hearing and for our rights to reopen the state of Oregon,” Crystal Wagner told USA Today. “Why are they having a legislative hearing without the people? We are the people, we are the taxpayers. We’re here to fight for our democracy.”

At one point, police unleashed rounds of tear gas at protesters to deter them from entering the Capitol building. – READ MORE

