Anti-Gun Efforts in Florida Seem to Be Having Different Effect Than Activists Hoped

Following the tragic Florida school shooting, in which 17 innocent lives were lost, activists from all over the country united to fight against the National Rifle Association (NRA) for gun control.

However, gun sales are having the opposite effect that the activists would hope for. Gun sales have soared since the shooting, as many worry the laws will change.

WYFF 4 interviewed John Garner, a gun salesman in the business for 20 years, who explained that gun sales have gone up 33 percent since February of the previous year.

Similarly, the Florida Gun Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds saw nearly 7,000 people in attendance over the weekend, which is a much higher number than previous events. – READ MORE

