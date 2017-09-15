Anthony Scaramucci Finally Gets a New Job: Co-Host Of The View

Anthony Scaramucci hasn’t been pontificating from the Press Secretary podium for more than a month, but he’ll get a second chance to address the nation when he sits down at The View‘s chat table next Friday.

According to a release from ABC, Scaramucci (or, “The Mooch”) will sit down with the ladies on September 22 for a chat fest as part of the show’s “Guy Fridays,” where the all-female hosting crew welcomes a man to the table to help them analyze “hot topics,” with all the wit and wisdom a daytime talk show can muster.

The Mooch himself is pretty pumped, and he’ll have plenty to talk about. Over the last week, he’s been relentlessly teasing a new project he calls “The Scaramucci Post” on Twitter, which many in the media presume is his new venture into political commentary (the Scaramucci Post’s Twitter account only has a handful of followers so far, though, including the Mooch himself). – READ MORE