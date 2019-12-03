ANOTHER Poll Shows Strong Non-White Support For Trump

After two recent polls revealed the strong support President Trump has among black voters, with the Rasmussen poll showing 34% percent and an Emerson University poll showing 34.5% support from black voters, another poll has been released showing the strong support for Trump among non-white voters. An NPR/PBS and Marist poll conducted November 11-15 found 33% of non-white voters approve of President Trump’s performance at his job.

As Real Clear Politics noted in October 2018: Even 20 percent African-American support for Trump would all but dismantle Democratic Party presidential hopes for 2020. Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election with 88 percent of the black vote. That was about a six-point falloff from Barack Obama’s share of the black vote in 2012.

An op-ed in USA Today last week noted: In the 2020 election, Trump seems likely to get between 25%-30% of the Latino vote. A recent poll by Telemundo found that 1 in 4 American Latinos would vote to re-elect him … Anything north of 30% is a decent showing for a Republican, and anything beyond 40% will make a GOP candidate virtually unbeatable … Latinos are now poised to be the largest racial or ethnic minority group to be eligible to vote in a presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center. By 2020, an estimated 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote, which is just slightly more than the 30 million voters who are African-Americans.

As NBC News reported, Jose Fuentes, a former attorney general of Puerto Rico an an advisor for Trump’s reelection effort, stated, “Latinos are moving out of the urban centers, moving away from the stronghold of the Democrats … We’re microtargeting those areas that can be successful for us … This president has his own style. But my line is he’s been successful with it.” – READ MORE