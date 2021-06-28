Another New Scientific Study Concludes COVID Originated In November 2019, Before Wet Market Cases

Scientists at the University of Kent in the UK have published new research that concludes it is most likely the virus that causes Covid-19 was circulating in Wuhan in November 2019, or even weeks earlier in October, before any cases linked to the Huanan wet market were reported in December 2019.

The research, which used methods from conservation science, according to reports, finds that the most probable date of the emergence of the virus was November 17, 2019.

The paper notes that SARS-CoV-2 could have first appeared from early October and concludes that it had already circled the globe by January 2020.

The findings correlate EXACTLY with U.S. Intelligence that at least three researchers working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where coronavirus experiments were being conducted, were hospitalised in mid November 2019 with symptoms matching those of COVID.

The conclusion of the paper also dovetails with previously unconfirmed claims by the South China Morning Post that there exists Chinese government data documenting initial cases on November 17, 2019, the exact same day that the new paper cites as the most likely time of the emergence of the virus.

The evidence is now overwhelming that the lab was the origin point of the pandemic.

As we reported yesterday, a scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle claims to have located genetic sequences from early coronavirus cases in China that had been deleted from both US and Chinese databases. – READ MORE

