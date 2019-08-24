Another bizarre painting found in Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

Jeffrey Epstein didn’t limit his tacky art collection to his Upper East Side townhouse — his multimillion-dollar New Mexico ranch was home to a “creepy” painting depicting a young girl wearing a wedding band, getting cozy with a lion.

A contractor who worked on the sprawling property in 2013 provided a photo of the artwork to Fox News.

“It was huge – at least 5-by-5, 6-by-6 – in the main house, at the bottom of the stairs in the basement near the laundry,” the contractor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the network. “We would talk about how creepy it was, this strange painting with nothing else around it. From the minute you got there, you felt the uneasy vibe.”

Zorro Ranch, the disgraced financier’s 10,000-acre residence in Stanley, N.M. also had a several-story garage filled with the multimillionaire’s high-end car collection, its own airport hangar and runway, pools, a firehouse, log cabins and guest homes, the worker told the outlet.

Security was incredibly tight, he said.

“We had to be escorted in on a truck with other employees, and, once inside, we had to put little hospital booties over our feet — and it was mandated that we are escorted everywhere we went and use side entrances,” the contractor recalled. “About every 3 minutes someone would come down to keep an eye on us while we were working.” – READ MORE