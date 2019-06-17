Angel Dad Yet to See ‘Real Justice’ for Daughter Killed by Illegal Alien

Angel Dad Chris Odette has yet to see any justice for the death of his daughter, Chrishia, who was killed by an illegal alien in 2014.

Days before Father’s Day, Odette retold the story of Chrishia’s death in a podcast with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Odette says that despite years passing, there has been no charges or conviction of the illegal alien who hit and killed 13-year-old Chrishia in a car crash on September 12, 2014.

“There has been no real justice for my daughter,” Odette said.

Odette said on the night of his daughter’s death, Chrishia asked him to spend the night at a friend’s house but that he initially told her no. Odette, though, said he eventually agreed to drop Chrishia off at the friend’s home to spend the night after recalling that his deceased wife had told him “not to be overprotective” and to “let her live and enjoy life.”

"I gave my daughter a hug goodnight and she ran inside excited to spend the night with friends," Odette said.