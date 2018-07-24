Andrew Cuomo: Trump Administration Is on “Jihad” to Deport People in U.S. Illegally

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) stepped up the political rhetoric on Monday when he accused the Trump administration of waging a “jihad” against people living in the U.S. illegally.

“This administration is on a crusade against people who they do not consider original Americans,” Cuomo said. “What they’ve done at the border is an example of it, what they’ve done in Puerto Rico, and they are on a jihad to deport as many people as they can who they believe are not in the United States legally.”

The word jihad is defined as “a holy war waged on behalf of Islam as a religious duty,” and often used by terrorist organizations to explain their attacks against the United States. – READ MORE

Sex offenders will get to vote in local, state and federal elections in New York state under Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s voting restoration pardon policy.

Seventy-seven sexual predators, including pedophiles and rapists, will be affected by the conditional pardons as their time in state psychiatric hospitals come to an end, the New York Daily News reported Monday. The sexual abusers were sent to civic confinement within the hospitals after serving prison.

One of the rapists who was deemed too dangerous to be integrated into society after prison was Hector Aviles, 61, otherwise known as “voodoo rapist,” according to the New York Daily News. Aviles threatened “bad things” for victims and their families unless the victims engaged in sexual rituals with him.

Cuomo signed an executive order April 18 that would pardon people who lost the right to vote due to being on parole for felony. The first group of conditional pardons affects 24,086 people. – READ MORE

