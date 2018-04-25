Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn’t Know How Long Macron’s Term Lasts (VIDEO)

Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent, stated on MSNBC Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is serving a “four-year term,” which is not true.

France passed a constitutional amendment in 2001 that reduced the presidential term from seven to five years.

“It’s getting away [sic] almost an hour late. They’ve obviously had a lot to talk about in their meetings.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1