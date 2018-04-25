Politics TV World
Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn’t Know How Long Macron’s Term Lasts (VIDEO)
Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent, stated on MSNBC Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is serving a “four-year term,” which is not true.
France passed a constitutional amendment in 2001 that reduced the presidential term from seven to five years.
“It’s getting away [sic] almost an hour late. They’ve obviously had a lot to talk about in their meetings.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Andrea Mitchell, NBC's Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn't Know How Long Macron's Term Lasts
Andrea Mitchell, NBC's chief foreign affairs correspondent, stated on MSNBC Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is serving a "four-year term," which is not true. France passed a constitution
The Daily Caller