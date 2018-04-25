View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV World

Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn’t Know How Long Macron’s Term Lasts (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent, stated on MSNBC Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is serving a “four-year term,” which is not true.

France passed a constitutional amendment in 2001 that reduced the presidential term from seven to five years.

“It’s getting away [sic] almost an hour late. They’ve obviously had a lot to talk about in their meetings.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Andrea Mitchell, NBC's Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn't Know How Long Macron's Term Lasts
Andrea Mitchell, NBC's Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Doesn't Know How Long Macron's Term Lasts

Andrea Mitchell, NBC's chief foreign affairs correspondent, stated on MSNBC Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is serving a "four-year term," which is not true. France passed a constitution

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: