Amid coronavirus pandemic, man’s note to hospital staff who saved wife goes viral

A man in Morristown, N.J., has gone viral after he was spotted holding a sign thanking medical staff for “saving wife’s life.”

The man, whose identity is unclear at this time, was seen through the back window of the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center.

“Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all,” reads the sign. The man also appears to be holding his hand over his heart.

While it’s not clear if the man’s wife was treated for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has infected more than 4,000 people in The Garden State alone, the moment was touching nevertheless.

“This picture brought us all to tears. It’s amazing to see not only the ER staff but all the floors coming together during this challenging time. We couldn’t do this without nurses, techs, residents, doctors, secretaries, registrars housekeeping,” Paige Vander Vliet, a nurse in the Morristown Medical Center’s emergency department, who shared the photo with her sister-in-law, who later posted the image to Facebook, told The Daily Record. – READ MORE

